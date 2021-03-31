By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It's almost time to break out the golf clubs and work on your swing!
The North and South Park golf courses are scheduled to reopen on Thursday, weather permitting.
Season permits are available online or in-person at the clubhouse at the cost of $80 for county residents and $100 for non-residents.
However, the county has said that if the weather is a problem on Thursday, the opening will be delayed.
Hours, season permits, and updates about the courses can be found on the Allegheny County website by following this link.