PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite more vaccinations, coronavirus cases are going up. This is all part of a spring surge in Allegheny County.

County officials plan to launch another vaccination clinic in McKeesport and will open appointments for the clinic soon.

The Allegheny County Health Department will also launch a new vaccination registration system. The county is currently using it internally for its clinics, but the public will soon be able to register and get invited to schedule a dose.

Expect an announcement by the end of the week about when the system will be available.

As for the spring surge in cases, Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Boden said the county is seeing more cases and hospitalizations.

There was a large party in Allegheny County among children outside of school that contributed to a lot of cases because there was no social distancing or mask-wearing. It led to the closure of a local elementary school.

“We’ve noticed a significant rise in people ignoring mitigation strategies. When coupled with more variant cases, we have the foundation for a surge, which is born out in our case counts this week. We are now back to where we were in mid-January,” said Bogen.