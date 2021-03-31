PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It will be a memorable day in Pittsburgh – President Joe Biden will speak at the Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center this afternoon and he is expected to reveal his multi-trillion dollar plan to rebuild the country.

The “Build Back Better” plan involves addressing the climate crisis, environmental justice, creating good-paying jobs, and the biggest focus will be improving infrastructure.

White House Deputy Communications Director Kate Berner says the goal is to replace bridges, cracked and lead-filled pipelines, the electrical grid, outdated energy systems, and other areas of focus.

However, all of this comes with a big price.

Mr. Biden is also expected to announce his plans to pay for the program.

It will include a tax increase for those who earn more than $400,000 per year and closing tax loopholes for businesses.

Berner said that the $3 trillion investment in manufacturing and research will be worth it to create sustainable infrastructure and job opportunities.

“We can’t think of any better place to go than back to Pittsburgh where it all began and talk about our plan to rebuild the backbone of the country – the middle class,” Berner said. “Jobs you can raise a middle-class family on. These are going to be infrastructure jobs, manufacturing jobs, research and development jobs. We are excited to be at a carpenters’ hall.”

Tom Conway, the United Steelworkers Union President, says that this is an area that unites major manufacturing industries like steel with artificial intelligence, and software.

Conway says that will play an important role in where the infrastructure goes and that there is a lot at stake.

“This investment is crucial,” Conway said. “We absolutely have to do it. I think what doesn’t get discussed enough is the problems that we will suffer if we don’t do it.”

President Biden is expected to arrive in town around 3:00 p.m. and he’ll announce the plan at the Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center about an hour and a half later.

You can watch live coverage of President Biden’s speech on KDKA and CBSN Pittsburgh.