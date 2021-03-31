By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new collaborative retail space is setting up shop downtown.
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says Ensemble on Fifth is opening in the fall at 230 Fifth Avenue.
The partnership says it'll offer vendor spaces to 15 businesses, giving local e-commerce retailers a brick-and-mortar home downtown. They say there will be on-site shipping and receiving areas, private storage, product photography booths and business center amenities.
The operator Millcraft is now accepting applications. Businesses interested can contact Vice President of Leasing Patti Dittman at 724-222-1004 or through an online form found here.