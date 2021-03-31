By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) – Kittanning police are looking for a 14-year-old boy.
They say Elijah Dongilli is considered a runaway and was last seen at his home on Johnston Avenue Wednesday.
According to police, he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and possibly tennis shoes or Crocs. Police say he's known to go to the Ford City area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 724-543-1538 or call 911.