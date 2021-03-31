By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BLAIRSVILLE (KDKA) – The Mainline Pharmacy Group will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to targeted frontline workers.
Those workers include police, firefighters, food industry workers, and farmworkers.
Bushy Run and Blairsville pharmacies have administered more than 50,000 doses.
Clinics are scheduled in Blair, Cambria, Indiana, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties.