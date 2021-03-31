By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Meet Petty Officer 2nd Class Tien Tan, a Pittsburgh guy, and naval reservist.READ MORE: Police Investigating Overnight Stabbing In Aliquippa
He also is part of the largest mobilization of reservists in naval sea systems command history.
He mobilized from the reserves to serve his country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tan works as an electronics technician and his job keeps the equipment going day in and day out.
Thank you, Petty Officer 2nd Class Tan for your service to the United States!