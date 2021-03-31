CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Petty Officer 2nd Class Tien Tan was among the largest naval sea systems activation in U.S. history.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Navy Shipyard, Petty Officer 2nd Class Tien Tan, Pittsburgh News, U.S. Navy

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Meet Petty Officer 2nd Class Tien Tan, a Pittsburgh guy, and naval reservist.

READ MORE: Police Investigating Overnight Stabbing In Aliquippa

He also is part of the largest mobilization of reservists in naval sea systems command history.

READ MORE: Live! Casino In Greensburg Among Companies Looking Fill Several Job Openings

He mobilized from the reserves to serve his country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tan works as an electronics technician and his job keeps the equipment going day in and day out.

MORE NEWS: North And South Park Golf Courses Set To Reopen This Week

Thank you, Petty Officer 2nd Class Tan for your service to the United States!