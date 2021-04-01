By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – As cases rise and doctors fear another spike, AHN is getting people vaccinated.

On Thursday, more than 5,800 people got their second shot at Dick’s Sporting Goods’ headquarters.

Organizers say it’s essential for everyone to get both shots.

“It’s important to get your second dose because it really brings the efficacy up to about 95%, which is ideal. It’s important to finish the therapy and seeing everybody show up today and participating in that process is very exciting and very rewarding for all of us,” said Allegheny General Hospital Medical Director Dr. Maggie Thieman.

Sen. Bob Casey also visited the clinic.

It was an honor to (literally) rub elbows with you all! We’re getting through this crisis thanks to frontline medical workers & vaccine distributors like you. Thank you, @AHNtoday & @Highmark! https://t.co/1v6Torjdif — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) April 1, 2021

“It was an honor to (literally) rub elbows with you all! We’re getting through this crisis thanks to frontline medical workers & vaccine distributors like you,” the senator tweeted.

AHN says so far it has vaccinated more than 240,000 people.