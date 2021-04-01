By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S Steel’s Clairton Clairton Coke Works has been issued a notice of violation from the Allegheny County Health Department after exceeding the hydrogen sulfide ambient air quality standards.
The notice comes based on air quality data from 2020 and 2021 year-to-date, the county said in a release Thursday. It was measured at the Liberty monitor.
“The NOV covers 25 exceedances which occurred in 2020 and seven (7) to date in 2021. The notice is the first step for any enforcement action, including civil penalties of up to $25,000 per violation per day, for sources,” the Allegheny County Health Department said in a release.
Hydrogen sulfide is a colorless gas most commonly recognized by its “rotten egg” smell.
U.S. Steel has 14 days to schedule a meeting with ACHD to discuss the NOV before legal may proceed with further enforcement action.
