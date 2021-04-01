By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Clemente Museum is reopening and in honor of that they're holding "Spring Fest."
It will be outdoor, socially-distanced events that begin on April 10, running from 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Vendors will also be part of the event and the museum itself will also be open.
Then, the festivities will happen again on April 11.