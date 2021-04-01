CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Roberto Clemente Museum, Spring Fest

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Clemente Museum is reopening and in honor of that they’re holding “Spring Fest.”

READ MORE: Habitat For Humanity Renovates Home For Local Air Force Veteran

It will be outdoor, socially-distanced events that begin on April 10, running from 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

READ MORE: The Big Easter Giveaway: Businesses, Charities, And Churches Team Up To Help Community

Vendors will also be part of the event and the museum itself will also be open.

MORE NEWS: Making Strides Toward Equality: Female Buying Power Increasing In Homeownership

Then, the festivities will happen again on April 11.