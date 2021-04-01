PROGRAMMING NOTE:READ MORE: State Police Give 5 Warnings To Pittsburgh Businesses Not Following COVID-19 Orders
JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Daisy Jade & Rich Walsh will return on SATURDAY, ARPIL 17, 2021!
Tune in at 7:30 PM on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. And again at 11 PM on Pittsburgh's CW!
Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!
