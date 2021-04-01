By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Before the Pirates and Cubs toss out the first pitch on the 2021 MLB season today, the Pirate Parrot surprised one local healthcare worker.

Kelsey Brentely heard a knock at her door and when she answered, it was the Pirate Parrot with a gift – tickets to the Pirates home opener on April 8 at PNC Park.

Brentely is a nurse at West Penn Hospital and has helped the hospital keep running throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The last year, you know, working in the middle of a pandemic has been very rough and challenging, but rewarding just to see that we’re now on the brink of getting back to normal and being able to vaccinate people,” she said. “Being able to help out at the vaccination clinic has been amazing to me.”

The Pirates and Chevrolet picked Kelsey because of her hard work, compassion, and dedication.