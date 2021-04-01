BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people are in custody after a long police chase through Allegheny County Thursday afternoon.
Police say it started in Sheraden and ended in Braddock. Officers say they spotted a stolen car and started to pursue the person driving it.
That person grazed a police cruiser with their vehicle at the intersection of Glen Mawr and Hunter streets in Sheraden. The officer inside was not injured, and there was very little damage to the cruiser.
Two people jumped out of the vehicle and ran off. Police were able to arrest them.