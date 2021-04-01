KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For those living in the City of Pittsburgh, April 1 is the day that street sweeping resumes.
However, the city does not plan to give out tickets for cars that are parked along street sweeping routes.
According to the city, it's suspending parking enforcement because a lot of people are still working from home.
However, they are asking those that live or work along street sweeping routes to move their cars when it’s their day for the street to be swept.