By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The CDC has updated travel guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In an updated posting on its website, the agency says fully vaccinated people can travel safely within the United States without a COVID-19 test as long as they wear a mask and social distance.
Those who are fully vaccinated don't have to quarantine or get tested when they arrive unless their destination requires it.
The CDC recommends people delay travel until they’re fully vaccinated. People who are traveling without being vaccinated should get tested before and after travel, and quarantine after getting home.
Guidance for people traveling internationally can be found here.
Early in March, Pennsylvania lifted its out-of-state travel restrictions that required testing and quarantining.