By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 441 new Coronavirus cases and six additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 280 are confirmed and 161 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from four months to 100 years with a median age of 33 years.
There have been 5,795 total hospitalizations and 86,448 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,790.
The dates of death range from December 20, 2020 through March 29, 2021, with five of the six deaths reported in March. One death is associated with a long-term care facility. The six deceased patients include one in their 50s, one in their 70s and four patients in their 90s.
