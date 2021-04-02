By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) – One of the sweetest places on Earth is preparing to reopen its gates.READ MORE: UPMC Chief Medical Officer Confident In COVID-19 Vaccination Effectiveness
Hersheypark will reopen today for its 115th season.
Once reopened, guests will be required to follow all safety protocols at the park, including undergoing a health screening before entering, wearing masks, and social distancing.READ MORE: Easter Bunny Surprises Residents Of Grandview Estates In Elizabeth
Patrons are also encouraged to buy tickets in advance and make reservations.
There will also be some new food stops at the park this year – including a “chocolatier” restaurant!MORE NEWS: Report: Heinz History Center Acquires Property, Potentially Expanding
Full information on Hersheypark’s reopening and safety protocols can be found by following this link.