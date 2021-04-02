By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ARNOLD (KDKA) – Massive flames ripped through not one but two homes in Arnold on Thursday night.
Neither home was occupied but firefighters worked quickly to try to tame the flames before they spread.
A woman who lives next door to the two unoccupied homes said her family made it out safely, but there’s likely damage to her home.
"I see smoke on the side, it's probably water damage through all our bedrooms, all of our bedrooms are on that side," she said.
It is not known at this time what caused the fire.