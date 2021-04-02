By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman was arrested and five others were taken into custody after a big drug bust in New Castle.
New Castle Police say the search warrant executed Thursday targeted an alleged narcotics distribution center at 314 Florence Avenue in the city.
Police say Kayla Lutton was arrested during the raid and five others in the house were also taken into custody.
According to police, they found more than 284 grams of uncut, high-grade suspected heroin with a street value of over $50,000. They also found other suspected drugs, a shotgun, three cell phones and more than $15,000 in cash.
Lutton was charged with five counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count of drug paraphernalia.