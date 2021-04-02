By: KDKA-TV News Staff
(KDKA) — Hunters in Pennsylvania set a record for most bucks harvested during the most recent deer season.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission says nearly 175,000 bucks were killed statewide, which is seven percent more than last year.
A total of 435,000 deer were taken statewide.
In the wildlife management units in our region, about 122,000 deer were harvested.