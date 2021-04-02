By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding Pennsylvanians about getting REAL ID before federal enforcement begins.
Starting on Oct. 1 of this year, REAL ID federal law will go into effect. The law makes it so commercial domestic flights and federal buildings can require people to provide REAL ID or a U.S. passport upon entry.
Pennsylvanians are not required to get REAL ID.
Originally, REAL ID was supposed to be effective Oct. 1, 2020, but this was pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
PennDOT resumed issuing REAL ID in September of 2020.
So far, PennDOT says that they have issued more than 1 million REAL ID products.