PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The union of full-time faculty members at Point Park University is speaking out against layoffs given to 17 employees.
In a Zoom meeting Friday, the union said between the layoffs and the departures of faculty who opted to retire, the full-time faculty will be reduced by more than 20 percent.READ MORE: 2 Pennsylvania State Senators Invite MLB To Host 2021 All-Star Game In Pittsburgh
Photography professor Ben Schonberger, who received a layoff notice, says the university is trying to pit faculty members against each other.READ MORE: Allegheny County Residents Running Out Of Patience With New Vaccination Registration Website
“The blame that has been put on senior faculty for not taking a retirement is really a cruel thing to do in an effort to save younger faculty the possibility of having a job and some senior faculty might not be able to retire,” said Schonberger.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania's Senior Congressman Mike Doyle Had Heads-Up On Capitol Attack
The university says the layoffs are necessary due to financial difficulties from the pandemic, and they’re allowed by the collective bargaining agreement. The union disputes that.