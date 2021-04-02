By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Heinz History Center has paid $200,000 to secure a new property on Penn Avenue, according to a report.READ MORE: UPMC Chief Medical Officer Confident In COVID-19 Vaccination Effectiveness
From our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the history center acquired a four-story building in the 1200 block of Penn Avenue that used to be a restaurant.READ MORE: Hersheypark Announces Reopening Plans, Including Enhanced Safety Measures
The building is located right behind the history center on Smallman Street and it is believed to be the eighth purchase in the past few years so that the center can eventually expand.
A statement from Andrew Masich, president and CEO, the expansion would include classrooms, galleries, and a visitor’s center. They also have been considering possibly adding a hotel.MORE NEWS: Easter Bunny Surprises Residents Of Grandview Estates In Elizabeth
The history center has spent nearly $4 million in property acquisitions on Penn Avenue right behind the museum in the last ten years.