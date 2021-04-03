CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
State police are investigating a body that was found on Houk Road in Slippery Rock Township.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police troopers are investigating the discovery of a body in Lawrence County.

While details are scarce at this time, investigators say that a body was found along Houk Road in Slippery Rock Township.

We are currently awaiting word from Pennsylvania State Police.

