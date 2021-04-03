By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police troopers are investigating the discovery of a body in Lawrence County.READ MORE: Red Cross Helping Glassport Family Displaced By Fire
While details are scarce at this time, investigators say that a body was found along Houk Road in Slippery Rock Township.READ MORE: Faith Leaders Come Together To Bless City Of Pittsburgh
We are currently awaiting word from Pennsylvania State Police.MORE NEWS: 'It's Nice To See People Out Here:' Fishers Of All Ages Head To Peters Creek For First Day Of Trout Season
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details