By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reminding Pennsylvanians to celebrate Easter Sunday safely.
“According to the CDC, attending gatherings to observe religious + spiritual holidays increases the risk of getting + spreading COVID-19,” the department said on social media.
The CDC’s guidelines recommend celebrating the holiday only in person with people you live with, virtually with those you don’t, and if you’re planning to hold an Easter egg hunt, make sure those in attendance are wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet of distance.
They did, however, say that if you are fully vaccinated and plan to celebrate with other people who have been fully vaccinated, masks are not required.
A full list of CDC guidance for celebrating Easter Sunday while avoiding spreading COVID-19 can be found by following this link.