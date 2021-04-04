MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – 2020 was a year that many would not describe as “sweet.”

However, for some candy companies, it certainly was.

According to the National Confectioners Association, consumers spent around $36.7 on sweets in 2020. They also spent around $11 billion on regular candy and nearly $22 billion on chocolate – which experienced a 4% increase in sales.

One local chocolate company says people were spending hundreds of dollars at a time, just looking for something that would boost their mood.

“I mean, dark chocolate overall,” said Patty and Irene Trello, co-owners of Trello Cioccolato in Moon Township. “The darker the chocolate, the more antioxidants, the better it is for you. It really boosts your mood, that’s one of the main things people were looking for.

Contributing to the rise in sales as about 36% of people in the United States dropping off goodie baskets last year in lieu of in-person visits due to the pandemic.