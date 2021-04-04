By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many haven't been able to follow the hobbies that they love.
In response, it has sparked a renewed interest in an all-American hobby for many – baseball card collecting.
During the pandemic, baseball card collecting has become more popular than ever, with several stores running out of stock of cards.
“We’re seeing, like, a lot of fathers and sons come in, a lot of kids come in,” said Peter Vazquez, a card shop owner. “I’ve had moms actually come and buy cards for themselves.”
If you're thinking of trading those cards in for big money, the FBI warns that fraud is also a factor when there's an increase in demand.
They also say that people should only buy cards if they enjoy them – not as an investment.