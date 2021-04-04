By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For Pittsburgh residents in need of mulch, it may be your lucky day.
After nearly 40 tons of recycled Christmas trees were turned into mulch, the City of Pittsburgh is making that mulch available to city residents for free.
City residents will be able to pick up that free mulch at eight different locations from April 10 to May 10 while supplies last.
The following locations will be open seven days per week from 6:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m.
- Riverview Park
- Moore Park
- Sheraden Park
- Zoo Overflow Parking Lot (Pine Mulch only)
- Highland Park
The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.
- 5th Division of Public Works (Hassler Street)
- 2nd Division of Public Works (Hamilton Avenue)
- 3rd Division of Public Works (Melanchton Street)
Residents must bring their own buckets, gloves, and shovels.