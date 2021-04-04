By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In addition to restaurants, Pennsylvania’s entertainment industry has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Across the state, casinos are preparing to welcome more guests.
With the expected rise in business, casino operators say they have already started hiring back furloughed staff.
“The most exciting thing is that we can get the team members back to work, so we’ve hired a lot of our team members that were on furlough back at one time and they are coming back, our cocktail servers and bartenders, so we’re excited about that,” said Dan Ihm, VP and GM of the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course.
Casinos say like other industries, they are facing staffing issues, whether it’s furloughed workers not wanting to come back, or open jobs going unfilled.