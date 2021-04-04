By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins announced on Sunday afternoon that they have re-assigned forwards Anthony Angello and Frederick Gaudreau to the taxi squad.

Gaudreau, a 27-year-old forward has played nine games for the Penguins so far this season, scoring one goal and adding three assists for four points. He also is third among Penguins’ forwards in short-handed ice time, averaging two minutes and 17 seconds per game.

Angello, the 25-year-old forward, has appeared in 19 games, scoring two goals, two assists, good for four points. Three of those four points have been scored in the past five games, scoring a goal and two assists.

The Penguins also announced that forward Justin Almedia and defenseman Will Reilly have been re-assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Penguins are currently off and will return to the ice on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.