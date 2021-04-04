By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are helping Stowe Township Police investigate an early morning shooting in Stowe Township.
Allegheny County Police say officers were called to the 1100 block of Island Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.
Once at the scene, police say they learned a 31-year-old male victim received multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and was transported to a local hospital by private means.
Detectives with Allegheny County Police found evidence that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the True Diamonds nightclub.
There are no suspects identified at this time, and detectives are actively investigating possible motives.
Allegheny County Police say that the victim was a patron of the nightclub and that he remains hospitalized this afternoon. He is in stable but critical condition.
Police say that anyone with information about the shooting should contact them at the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477) or to reach out to them on social media.