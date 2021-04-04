By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been arrested after initially barricading himself from Pittsburgh Police inside his Arlington home Sunday afternoon.
Pittsburgh Police say they arrived at the 2800 block of Spring Street around noon around after receiving reports of a man arguing with his neighbors.
Officers say that the man did not leave his residence after calls from officers to come outside.
Police also say that they learned after the man barricaded himself that he had multiple warrants out for his arrest.
When SWAT showed up at the scene, the man surrendered himself without incident.
Pittsburgh Police did not release the identity of the man involved.