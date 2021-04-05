By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who allegedly threatened officers is in custody after a domestic call led to a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Police say it all started when they were called to the 100 block of Daisey Street just before 10:30 Monday morning.
When they got there, police say a man let a woman out of the home and slammed the door behind her.
He then allegedly refused to come out after officers gave multiple verbal commands, so SWAT and negotiators were called in. Police say the man kept making threats towards officers.
He walked out of the house about 45 minutes later, police say, and was taken into custody without incident.
The victim was treated by medics for a facial injury.
Police did not say if any charges had been filed.