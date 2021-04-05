By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Three people were flown to the hospital after a two-car crash in Dunbar Township.
Officials say the drivers collided head-on while on West Crawford Avenue. The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. on Monday.
No update was available on the victims' conditions.
