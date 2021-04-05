CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Nicole Ford
Filed Under:East Carson Street, Fire, Local TV, Nicole Ford, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thirteen people were displaced after a fire over Jack’s Bar on the South Side.

It happened on East Carson and 12th Street Monday evening. The bottom floor of the building is Jack’s. A witness tells KDKA’s Nicole Ford apartments over the bar were on fire.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says thirteen people on the residential floors have been displaced, but are all accounted for. Firefighters saved a kitten from inside one of the apartments and gave it some oxygen before reuniting it with its owner.

As the crews battled the flames, police worked to keep people back while a section of East Carson Street was shut down.

Pittsburgh firefighters asked people to avoid the area, calling it an “active fire scene.”

There’s no word on the cause of the fire.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.