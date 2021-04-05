PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thirteen people were displaced after a fire over Jack’s Bar on the South Side.

It happened on East Carson and 12th Street Monday evening. The bottom floor of the building is Jack’s. A witness tells KDKA’s Nicole Ford apartments over the bar were on fire.

The bottom floor of this building is Jack’s a well known bar in the Southside. Police are working to keep people back and shut down this section of East Carson Street. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/qk9zz9LDkQ — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) April 5, 2021

Pittsburgh Public Safety says thirteen people on the residential floors have been displaced, but are all accounted for. Firefighters saved a kitten from inside one of the apartments and gave it some oxygen before reuniting it with its owner.

UPDATE 2: Firefighters saved a kitten from inside one of the apartments. Medics gave it some oxygen before reuniting it with it’s owner. https://t.co/MQMkHI8m9z pic.twitter.com/ZRrrPpwijw — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 5, 2021

As the crews battled the flames, police worked to keep people back while a section of East Carson Street was shut down.

Pittsburgh firefighters asked people to avoid the area, calling it an “active fire scene.”

@PghFireFighters are currently working to extinguish a two-alarm structure fire in the 1100 block of E Carson Street (Jacks Bar). Please avoid that area of South Side as this is an active fire scene. #PghFire pic.twitter.com/Rk3IXC86yN — Pittsburgh Fire Fighters (@PghFireFighters) April 5, 2021

There’s no word on the cause of the fire.

