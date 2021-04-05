By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $3.28 million was sold in Allegheny County.
The ticket from the Saturday drawing matched all six winning numbers, 7-13-24-28-39-45.
It was bought at the Sheetz on Mosside Boulevard in Monroeville, which gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Nearly 76,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing, and the Pennsylvania Lottery is reminding people to check every ticket, every time.
Anyone holding a jackpot-winning ticket should call 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.