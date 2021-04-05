By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing 73-year-old woman.
Police say Doris Ann Kearns was last seen in the area of Maruca Drive in Greensburg on Monday around 1:46 p.m. Police say she may be at a special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.
She is described as 5-foot-4 with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a light blue Columbia sweater, a gold jersey, black pants and white shoes.
She is driving a light blue 2016 Honda CRV.
Missing Endangered Person Advisory – Doris Ann Kearns pic.twitter.com/IupwsLeNnz
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 5, 2021