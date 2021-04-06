PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thirteen people were displaced after a fire over Jack’s Bar on the South Side.

It happened on East Carson and 12th Street Monday evening. The owner of Jack’s says the front part of the bar was not damaged, though the backroom sustained heavy smoke and water damage. The front portion of the bar will reopen on Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

Ariel Hilinski shot this video of the fire that broke out on the Southside ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/ExnkN2h1iE — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) April 6, 2021

Pittsburgh Public Safety says thirteen people on the residential floors were displaced, but are all accounted for. Firefighters saved a kitten from inside one of the apartments and gave it some oxygen before reuniting it with its owner.

“I tried everything I could to find my cat and I couldn’t do it,” Pete said. “I couldn’t see. I couldn’t breathe. So I had to go out the window.

“I couldn’t believe it. I thought she was lost because there was so much smoke in my apartment and I thought she probably died of smoke inhalation.”

UPDATE 2: Firefighters saved a kitten from inside one of the apartments. Medics gave it some oxygen before reuniting it with it’s owner. https://t.co/MQMkHI8m9z pic.twitter.com/ZRrrPpwijw — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 5, 2021

Fire officials say the majority of the damage is to the top floor of the building.

As the crews battled the flames, police worked to keep people back while a section of East Carson Street was shut down.

The bottom floor of this building is Jack’s a well known bar in the Southside. Police are working to keep people back and shut down this section of East Carson Street. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/qk9zz9LDkQ — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) April 5, 2021

Public Safety says fires have determined the cause of the fire to be accidental/electrical.

The Red Cross is helping at least 10 people.