By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was taken to the hospital after falling in West Mifflin.READ MORE: Pitt Alumna Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu Elected President Of Kosovo
Officials say police and medics were called to the 2800 block of Buttermilk Hollow Road around 2:33 p.m. on Tuesday. The person fell several feet, officials said.READ MORE: Young Girl Asks For Donations To Humane Animal Rescue Of Pittsburgh Instead Of Birthday Presents
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.MORE NEWS: ‘What The Muck?!?’ Volunteers Join Together To Clean Lake Elizabeth Ahead Of Summer Season
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.