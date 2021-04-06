CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The person fell several feet, officials said.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Buttermilk Hollow Road, Local TV, West Mifflin

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was taken to the hospital after falling in West Mifflin.

READ MORE: Pitt Alumna Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu Elected President Of Kosovo

Officials say police and medics were called to the 2800 block of Buttermilk Hollow Road around 2:33 p.m. on Tuesday. The person fell several feet, officials said.

READ MORE: Young Girl Asks For Donations To Humane Animal Rescue Of Pittsburgh Instead Of Birthday Presents

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

MORE NEWS: ‘What The Muck?!?’ Volunteers Join Together To Clean Lake Elizabeth Ahead Of Summer Season

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.