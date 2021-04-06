By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General announced almost $3 million in student loan debt is being wiped clean.

Josh Shapiro said he reached an agreement with the now-defunct Education Corporation of America to cancel $2.6 million in private loans for 1,300 students. The company ran five former Brightwood Career Institute locations in the state, including one in Pittsburgh.

“When Education Corporation of America closed down, it left thousands of Pennsylvanians with no degree and a huge financial burden. Today we’ve reached an agreement, and cancelled millions of dollars in debt for Pennsylvanians,” said Attorney General Shapiro in a release. “Student loan debt is a life-altering hurdle for far too many in our Commonwealth, which is why we’re fighting for borrowers every day.”

Shapiro said borrowers impacted by the settlement will be contacted directly by his office. Those borrowers do not need to take any steps to receive a refund or have the debts canceled.