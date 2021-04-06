By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – For the third consecutive quarter, Pennsylvania’s firearm background check system saw record volume.

State police say the total number of checks conducted by the system was over 427,000 in the first quarter of 2021, compared to about 304,000 conducted during the same time period last year.

Out of 2021’s first quarter checks, more than 6,400 people were denied, over 1,300 were referred to law enforcement agencies and 52 people were arrested for a warrant at points of purchase.

Before this, the third and fourth quarters of 2020 set consecutive records.

State police say it’s a crime to lie or present a fake ID that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer or licensed manufacturer. When that happens, an investigation is initiated. The system can also catch people who have an active warrant during the background check process.