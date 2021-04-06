By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Remembering to spring forward and fall back may be a thing of the past with a bill making its way through Harrisburg.
The state House passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, according to Pennlive.com.
Penn Live reports the House passed the bill by a vote of 103-98 on Monday.
Lehigh and Berks County Representative Ryan Mackenzie sponsored the bill.
From here, it still has to pass the state Senate before it goes to the governor. If it does pass, Congress would have to approve the change.