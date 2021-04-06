By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitt Department of Athletics has postponed the date for Pitt's Blue-Gold Spring Game presented by PNC Bank.
The game was originally scheduled for April 17, but it will now be played at 1 p.m. on April 24.
Two weeks ago, the Panthers paused spring drills due to COVID-19 protocols, which was in effect for a week, according to the university.
“Postponing the spring game by a week was in the best interest of our players’ health and safety,” Coach Pat Narduzzi said. “We can maximize our practice opportunities by not overloading their personal and academic schedules.”
Pitt recently announced it would be limiting the number of people allowed at sporting events.
Ticket information for those eligible will be available soon, and admission to the Blue-Gold Spring Game at Heinz Field will be free.