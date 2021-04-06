PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a big day for Pittsburgh families as some students will be catching the bus to head back to the classroom for the first time in months.

For some students, this will be the first time they are back in the classroom in more than a year.

Not all students are returning to classrooms, however, as this is a phased approach by the district.

WELCOME BACK: For many Pittsburgh Public School students, they haven’t been inside school buildings since last spring. Today begins a phased approach of getting students back into the classroom. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/XxIIXjZM9O — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) April 6, 2021

Starting today, Pre-K and Kindergarten students, along with students who haven’t shown progress with remote learning will be returning in the district’s first phase.

The second group of students will return on April 26, followed by the last two groups, who will return on May 3.

To keep everyone safe, students will be limited to two people per seat on buses and students will have to wear a mask.

Inside the building, there will be social distancing, daily health screenings, and personal protective equipment for students and staff.

For teachers, they are looking forward to seeing their students in person.

“In a lot of ways, a lot of things are familiar. I mean, this is our school home. I always tell kids it’s just a building without them. So it will be the school once the kids are here,” said William Cary Allen, a STEAM teacher at Pittsburgh Lincoln.

All students will be given their own electronic devices.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they will quarantine for 14 days and return after being asymptomatic for at least 24 hours.

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet says the district is working to have a plan for addressing the learning loss during the pandemic.