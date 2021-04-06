PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, today will likely be the warmest day of the year so far.

I am forecasting a high of 77 degrees in Pittsburgh.

So far this year, the warmest day is March 24th when we hit 73 degrees.

While highs will likely hit the mid to upper 70’s, there will be a small chance for rain with isolated showers possible.

To be honest, you should expect to be dry today. The rain chance is very low.

Looking ahead, temperatures stay on the warm side for the remainder of the week, even though I am forecasting today as the warmest of the week.

The average high temperature for today is just 58 degrees.

So even when temperatures dip to the 60’s for highs next week with lows in the 40s, we will still be well above the average for this time of the year.

I still have a rain chance tucked into the forecast for every day over the next week, but I have only Friday and Sunday as days with a ‘good’ chance.

All the other days see rain chances high enough that I cannot guarantee it will be dry.

