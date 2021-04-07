By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — Two Pitcairn police officers helped deliver a baby.
They say they got the call Tuesday night for a mother in labor. When they arrived at the home, they realized they could not wait for an ambulance.
Office Anthony Peduzzi said he was nervous but his training kicked in.
"The mother, I can not explain how great she was at handling the situation. I can't say if I was in the same situation, I would have been so calm. Her and the father handled it very well," Peduzzi said.
Medics showed up soon after and took the mom and baby to the hospital. All are doing well.