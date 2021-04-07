CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The county is asking people who are vulnerable to air pollution to limit their time outside.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a day of bad air in the Mon Valley.

The Allegheny County Health Department has issued an Air Pollution Watch through Thursday morning.

The Health Department says the elevated air quality readings are unusual and unexpected because of the fair air dispersion forecast for Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The Health Department contacted U.S. Steel, which told the county that it took the three oldest batteries offline. In response, the Health Department is telling U.S. Steel to bring the batteries back online until air quality improves.

For Wednesday, the county is asking people who are vulnerable to air pollution to limit their time outside. This includes young children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues like asthma, emphysema and bronchitis.