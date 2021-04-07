CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
There aren't many better places than Cherry Springs State Park to look up at the stars.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

COUDERSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A park right here in Pennsylvania has been named one of the best places to look up at the stars.

Cherry Springs State Park in north-central Pennsylvania has been named one of America’s “finest stargazing spots” by Sky And Telescope Magazine.

They say the park’s dedicated observation field offers unobstructed views of The Milky Way, planets, and constellations.

It’s also been designated a “dark sky park” meaning the light pollution is minimal, making the stars and sky more visible.

The park is located about four hours from Pittsburgh.