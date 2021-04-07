WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A Walmart worker in West Virginia has been accused of stealing $124,000 in gift cards over a five-month period.
Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, was indicted Wednesday in federal court in Wheeling on three counts of wire fraud.READ MORE: Dog Named Peyton Manning Saved From Jaws Of Black Bear By Pastor In Westmoreland County
Prosecutors said Werkau, 63, was employed as an associate at a Walmart in Moundsville. He is accused of stealing and activating the gift cards from September 2019 through January 2020.READ MORE: WWII Vet Celebrates 103rd Birthday With Bash At South Fayette Retirement Community
If convicted, Werkau could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.
It wasn’t immediately known whether Werkau has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.MORE NEWS: 2 Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Jeannette
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)