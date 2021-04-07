CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A 76-year-old man is dead after a house fire in Indiana County.

State police say they were called to Teak Street in Green Township for a fire Monday night.

They say the man was seriously injured and flown to the hospital for advanced medical treatment. On Wednesday, police said he had died at the hospital.

The fire marshal is investigating, but police say evidence at the scene suggests it was accidental.

Police did not identify the victim.